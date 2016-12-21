Jesus Cuellar, Due To Weight Struggle...

Jesus Cuellar, Due To Weight Struggles, Eyes Title Shot at 130

Tuesday Dec 20

Back on December 10th in California, Cuellar lost the World Boxing Association "regular" featherweight title to Mexico's Abner Mares. Cuellar has spent most of his career at the featherweight limit, and over time it became increasingly difficult for him to reach 126 pounds, which is why he's been thinking about a move to 130 pounds in search of new opportunities.

