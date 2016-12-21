Jacobs: Golovkin Opponents B-Class; I...

Jacobs: Golovkin Opponents B-Class; I'm A Lot Different Than That

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boxing Scene

When he looks at the opponents Gennady Golovkin has beaten on his way to 36-0 and 33 knockouts, he isn't overly impressed as their March 18 showdown at Madison Square Garden looms. The WBA world middleweight champion's response to how he would assess the caliber of fighters the Kazakh knockout artist has beaten was, "Oh, B-class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
News Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16) Oct '16 emonsaidul 5
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC