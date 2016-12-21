Hughie Fury's trainer and father Peter Fury confident of getting Joseph Parker fight in UK

Hughie Fury's trainer and father believes Joseph Parker is the best heavyweight boxer in the world and is confident of landing their potential bout in the United Kingdom. The cousin of former unified champion Tyson, Hughie Fury is being touted as the front-runner for Kiwi fighter Parker's first defence of the WBO title he won with a close but unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland on December 10. With WBC champion Deontay Wilder confirmed this week for a fight against a Polish opponent in February, 22-year-old Englishman Fury, countryman David Price and American Jarrell Miller are all said to be in the running to be Parker's next opponent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.