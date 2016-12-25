Holland girl proves heavyweight in the ring
When you think of the sport of boxing, you may think of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard...but how many female boxers make your list? Maybe someday we'll all be cheering on a fighter who got her start right here in West Michigan at the Sakwamdo Boxing Club in Holland. Junior champion boxer Makaya Lathers says, "When I first got here I didn't even know how to make a fist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
|Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|emonsaidul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC