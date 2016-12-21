Gilberto Ramirez Training For The Holidays, Eager To Fight

MAZATLAN, Sinaloa.- The holiday celebrations do not stop the training of the Mazatlan boxer Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez , because despite not having a confirmed return date, he's working hard with a clear objective on his mind: to successfully carry out the first defense of the super middleweight world title of the World Boxing Organization . Having been named a "Fighter of the Year" at the Univisin Deportes Awards, held last week in Miami, Florida, there is a renewed the motivation for the 25-year-old who has not fought for eight months.

