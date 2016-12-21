GGG vs. Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden on March 18
GOLOVKIN vs JACOBS - This past weekend, it was announced that representatives of Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs had come to terms. The fighters will meet on March 18 at Madison Square Garden.
