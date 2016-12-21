Former champion Ricky Hatton tried to kill himself while battling depression
Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has revealed he tried to kill himself several times during his battle with depression. Hatton admitted there was a huge gap in his life after retiring from a boxing career that saw him take on the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao in front of his army of supporters in Las Vegas.
