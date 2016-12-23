For a guy denying a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight, Dana White is promoting it well
UFC President Dana White still denies Conor McGregor will ever meet Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring, but he's warming up to conversation about it. UFC President Dana White ripped into Floyd Mayweather Jr. Thursday night, taking shots at the boxer's height and hands, which White referred to as "peanut brittle."
