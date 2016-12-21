Five questions for boxing in 2017: Who wins the heavyweight showdown in England?
And given that one of the CBS Sports boxing team mandates is to wrap 2016 in a tasteful bow before flipping the calendar to 2017, this is as good a place as any to get it accomplished. So without further ado, here's a quick look ahead at some of the questions fight fans will want answered by the time we do it again next December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC