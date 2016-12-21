Fight of Year an easy choice -- Francisco Vargas-Orlando Salido draw: Boxing Report 2016
History will not rank 2016 as one of the great years in boxing but it was a year that produced several memories that will at least whet the appetite for several promising bouts in 2017. Despite the level of talent, the bout between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev had its moments but did not reach a level of greatness or the correct decision by many fans.
