Eubank Sr: My son would 'wreck' Golovkin
Gennady Golovkin is one of the leading boxers in the world, but Chris Eubank Sr believes his son would make light work of the Kazakh. Chris Eubank Sr has boldly claimed his son would "wreck" middleweight king Gennady Golovkin if the two were to meet.
