Eubank Jr: It'll Be Huge To Bring Quinlan's Title Back To England
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is very motivated to become world champion when he faces Renold Quinlan for the IBO super middleweight title on February 4th at the Olympic Velodrome in Stratford. It's a strange career move, because Eubank Jr. had been hunting for a major fight in the middleweight limit and now moves up to fight someone at 168-pounds - and admits he will likely come back down in weight for more opportunities at 160-pounds.
