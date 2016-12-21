Eubank Jr: It'll Be Huge To Bring Qui...

Eubank Jr: It'll Be Huge To Bring Quinlan's Title Back To England

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is very motivated to become world champion when he faces Renold Quinlan for the IBO super middleweight title on February 4th at the Olympic Velodrome in Stratford. It's a strange career move, because Eubank Jr. had been hunting for a major fight in the middleweight limit and now moves up to fight someone at 168-pounds - and admits he will likely come back down in weight for more opportunities at 160-pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
News Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16) Oct '16 emonsaidul 5
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,245

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC