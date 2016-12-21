Emmanuel Rodriguez-Omar Narvaez IBF E...

Emmanuel Rodriguez-Omar Narvaez IBF Eliminator, January 13

6 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

After winning a unanimous decision over world ranked contender Alberto Guevara of Mexico in June, Puerto Rico's Emmanuel "Manny" Rodriguez is heading into a final world title eliminator under the International Boxing Federation on Friday, January 13 in Puerto Madryn Province of Chubut, Argentina. Rodrguez will face former World Boxing Organization flyweight champion Omar Narvaez of Argentina, where the winner will be the mandatory challenger to current IBF 118-pound champion Lee Haskins of England.

Chicago, IL

