Emmanuel Rodriguez-Omar Narvaez IBF Eliminator, January 13
After winning a unanimous decision over world ranked contender Alberto Guevara of Mexico in June, Puerto Rico's Emmanuel "Manny" Rodriguez is heading into a final world title eliminator under the International Boxing Federation on Friday, January 13 in Puerto Madryn Province of Chubut, Argentina. Rodrguez will face former World Boxing Organization flyweight champion Omar Narvaez of Argentina, where the winner will be the mandatory challenger to current IBF 118-pound champion Lee Haskins of England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Tue
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC