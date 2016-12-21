Duva on Sullivan Barrera: HBO Return, Possible Title Shot in Store

That doesn't mean the hard-hitting contender from Cuba won't benefit from his impressive knockout against Vyacheslav Shabranskyy on Friday night in Indio, California. Coming off a unanimous-decision defeat to IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion Andre Ward that HBO broadcast March 26 from Oakland, California, Barrera bounced back by dropping Ukraine's Shabranskyy three times on his way winning by seventh-round knockout.

