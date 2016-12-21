Daniel Jacobs To Rep 'Brooklyn Boxing...

Daniel Jacobs To Rep 'Brooklyn Boxing' in Gennady Golovkin Fight

Read more: Boxing Scene

BROOKLYN Middleweight champion and Brooklyn native Daniel "Miracle Man" Jacobs will wear BROOKLYN BOXING branded merchandise in the ring when he fights against unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on March 18. Jacobs, who in June was named the face of BROOKLYN BOXING, the flourishing boxing platform for Barclays Center, will train and compete in branded gloves, trunks, shoes and robes and will wear other apparel during fight week events and in the post-fight press conference. "I'm excited to represent BROOKLYN BOXING and the 2.6 million people in my home borough," said Jacobs, who grew up in Brownsville.

Chicago, IL

