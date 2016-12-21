Claressa Shields Named Yahoo Sports B...

Claressa Shields Named Yahoo Sports Boxing Person of 2016

7 hrs ago Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

Claressa Shields continues to make Flint proud, as she was just named the '2016 Boxing Person of the Year' by Yahoo Sports. Yahoo paints a dismal picture for the future of boxing in the article, but said that Shields could be a saving grace.

