Claressa Shields Named Yahoo Sports Boxing Person of 2016
Claressa Shields continues to make Flint proud, as she was just named the '2016 Boxing Person of the Year' by Yahoo Sports. Yahoo paints a dismal picture for the future of boxing in the article, but said that Shields could be a saving grace.
