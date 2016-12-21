Chris Eubank Jnr respects Renold Quinlan despite knowing little about opponent
Chris Eubank Jnr has revealed he knew nothing more than Renold Quinlan's name when he was presented with the chance to fight him for his IBO super-middleweight title. He is scheduled to challenge the little-known Australian on February 4 in London to launch ITV's Box Office platform in a fight that has been criticised for Quinlan's profile, its pay-per-view nature and the fact his belt is not universally recognised as a true world title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
|Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|emonsaidul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC