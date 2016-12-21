Chris Eubank Jnr respects Renold Quin...

Chris Eubank Jnr respects Renold Quinlan despite knowing little about opponent

Thursday Dec 22

Chris Eubank Jnr has revealed he knew nothing more than Renold Quinlan's name when he was presented with the chance to fight him for his IBO super-middleweight title. He is scheduled to challenge the little-known Australian on February 4 in London to launch ITV's Box Office platform in a fight that has been criticised for Quinlan's profile, its pay-per-view nature and the fact his belt is not universally recognised as a true world title.

