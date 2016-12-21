Boxing's Biggest 'What Ifs' from 2016
As boxing fans, we must live with our "what ifs." There are always certain matchups that fail to materialize or fall through at the last minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
|Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|emonsaidul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC