Boxing: Jerwin Ancajas puts world title on the line January 29 vs Mexican foe
The search continues for Manny Pacquiao's heir. If things fall into place, that next person in line might be Jerwin Ancajas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC