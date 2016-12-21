Borg hoping no 'spanner in the works'...

Borg hoping no 'spanner in the works' for Selby-Frampton clash

10 hrs ago

TRAINER Tony Borg is eyeing up a big 2017 for world champion Lee Selby, as a potential showdown against fellow British star Carl Frampton edges ever closer. Talk of a clash between IBF world featherweight king Selby, trained by Borg at St Joseph's Boxing Club in Newport, and WBA 'Super' champion Frampton has been mooted for some time.

