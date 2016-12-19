Bonuses eyed for barangay officials
In the spirit of Christmas, a neophyte lawmaker wants to grant a year-end bonus and productivity incentive to barangay officials and declare them as regular government employees. Sarangani Rep. Rogelio Pacquiao, brother of world boxing icon and incumbent Sen. Manny Pacquaio, filed House Bill 3238 recognizing the critical role of barangay officials in nation building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
|Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|emonsaidul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC