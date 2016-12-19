Bonuses eyed for barangay officials

In the spirit of Christmas, a neophyte lawmaker wants to grant a year-end bonus and productivity incentive to barangay officials and declare them as regular government employees. Sarangani Rep. Rogelio Pacquiao, brother of world boxing icon and incumbent Sen. Manny Pacquaio, filed House Bill 3238 recognizing the critical role of barangay officials in nation building.

