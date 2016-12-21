Bold Predictions for Boxing in 2017

Bold Predictions for Boxing in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: BleacherReport

So, here at Bleacher Report, that means it's time for our year-end tradition of making bold prognostications about what will happen in the sweet science over the coming 12 months. Let's get this one out of the way so you can commence reading about topics that won't make you want to launch your computer off the desk and across the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
News Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16) Oct '16 emonsaidul 5
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,444

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC