Best of boxing 2016: Vasyl Lomachenko takes home Fighter of the Year award

And given that one of the CBS Sports boxing team mandates is to wrap 2016 in a tasteful bow before flipping the calendar to 2017, this is as good a place as any to get it accomplished. The last time we saw the Cameroon-born middleweight with the Wheel of Fortune-friendly name, he was flaming out of the Summer Olympics after controversially entering the event as a professional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.