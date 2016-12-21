Anthony Joshua's fight with Wladimir Klitschko set to break...
Promoter Eddie Hearn is aiming for a post-war record crowd of 90,000 for the April 29 clash between IBF heavyweight king Joshua and Klitschko for the WBA Super and IBO crowns. Anthony Joshua's Wembley showdown with Wladimir Klitschko is on course to break all records after the first batch of 50,000 tickets were snapped up.
