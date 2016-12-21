All Eyes on Japan as the Curtain Closes on Another Year of Boxing

As we in the western world plan for the usual orgy of fireworks, booze and the resultant hangovers, in Japan New Year is synonymous with boxing. On the 30th, wonderkid and superfly kingpin Naoya Inoue will clash with veteran Kohei Kono in an anticipated all-Japanese clash in Tokyo; the following day in the same city, hometown hero Takashi Uchiyama rematches former conqueror "El Invisible" Jezreel Corrales .

