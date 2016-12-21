Abel Sanchez: Golovkin-Canelo Would B...

Abel Sanchez: Golovkin-Canelo Would Be a 'Morales-Barrera' War

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Boxing Scene

Abel Sanchez, trainer for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin , predicts a fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez would be a very exciting war. Sanchez expects fireworks on the highest level, and compares Golovkin-Canelo to one of the greatest trilogies of all-time - the three fight war between Mexican rivals Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.

