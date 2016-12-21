a Manny Pacquiao team member talks up...

a Manny Pacquiao team member talks up Jeff Horn before possible shot at Jesse Vargas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Horn, alongside heavyweight Joseph Parker, is a star in New Zealand-based boxing promoters Duco Events stable at the moment. Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum signed a deal with Duco Events to co-promote the welterweight and Horn is being positioned for a world title shot in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
News Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16) Oct '16 emonsaidul 5
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,840 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,455

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC