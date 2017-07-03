Vehicle crashes into crowd in Boston; injuriesa
Vehicle crashes into crowd in Boston; injuries reported Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity, police said. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: https://usat.ly/2uipsoJ A vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians near a taxi stand in East Boston on Monday and injuries were reported, the Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Kurtis t russell
|31
|Everett aux police
|3 hr
|Kurtis t russell
|10
|Boston pops July 04 spectacular
|3 hr
|Old Everettite
|1
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|4 hr
|Kurtis t russell
|1
|TheVegasBook
|Jul 1
|Al Campanas
|1
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|Jun 30
|TappedOut
|13
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|Jun 29
|Right face
|29
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC