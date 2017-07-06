Two shot on Blue Hill Avenue and Chen...

Two shot on Blue Hill Avenue and Cheney Street

9 hrs ago

The teen is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, said Officer Rachel McGuire, a spokeswoman for Boston police. The second victim, believed to be 18 to 20 yeras old, suffered life-threatening injuries, she said.

