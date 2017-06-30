Two charged for fatal fire in abandon...

Two charged for fatal fire in abandoned house in Roxbury that people were squatting in

Two men who allegedly set a George Street house on fire on Nov. 5 - one day after they started setting items in the house ablaze - have been indicted on second-degree murder and arson charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Marcus Dozier, 46, was arraigned today and was ordered held without bail pending the outcome of his trial.

