Two charged for fatal fire in abandoned house in Roxbury that people were squatting in
Two men who allegedly set a George Street house on fire on Nov. 5 - one day after they started setting items in the house ablaze - have been indicted on second-degree murder and arson charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Marcus Dozier, 46, was arraigned today and was ordered held without bail pending the outcome of his trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett aux police
|6 hr
|NonWhacker
|12
|boston pops 4th of july celebration
|7 hr
|kimw
|1
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Disappointed
|50
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|31
|Boston pops July 04 spectacular
|Mon
|Old Everettite
|1
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|1
|TheVegasBook
|Jul 1
|Al Campanas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC