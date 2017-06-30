Southie residents cry foul over T tes...

Southie residents cry foul over T testing near park

Read more: Boston Herald

PLAYING WITH TRAINS: Neighbors are outraged at MBTA plans to test Red Line cars along a disused section of track next to the Flaherty Park playground in South Boston. South Boston residents are blasting a $32 million plan to set up an MBTA facility near their homes and test Red Line cars along a long-quiet track, saying they're being left out of a process that could lead to toxic dust being kicked up by new trains.

