Southie residents cry foul over T testing near park

PLAYING WITH TRAINS: Neighbors are outraged at MBTA plans to test Red Line cars along a disused section of track next to the Flaherty Park playground in South Boston. South Boston residents are blasting a $32 million plan to set up an MBTA facility near their homes and test Red Line cars along a long-quiet track, saying they're being left out of a process that could lead to toxic dust being kicked up by new trains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.