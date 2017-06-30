South Bostonification comes to Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain developers who have largely looked to vacant parcels or old commercial and industrial buildings to increase the number of housing units in the neighborhood are now eying single-family homes. A developer has proposed demolishing a single-family house at 281 Lamartine St. and replacing it with a three-story, six-unit residential building - with a six-car parking garage.
