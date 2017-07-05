Pyrotechnics and patriotism from the Boston Pops
This year's Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular represented a rebirth of sorts for the long-running, city-beloved concert: It had new presenting sponsors and a new TV home, as well as a renewed focus on tradition. In keeping with that mandate, Tuesday night's Independence Day show put the twinned histories of the United States and Boston front and center, with a repertoire that paired a wide-lens view of American popular music with gentle reminders of the hope for a better world that still animates this country's best ideas and exports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett aux police
|1 hr
|NonWhacker
|12
|boston pops 4th of july celebration
|2 hr
|kimw
|1
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|23 hr
|Disappointed
|50
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|31
|Boston pops July 04 spectacular
|Mon
|Old Everettite
|1
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|1
|TheVegasBook
|Jul 1
|Al Campanas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC