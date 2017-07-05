Pyrotechnics and patriotism from the Boston Pops

This year's Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular represented a rebirth of sorts for the long-running, city-beloved concert: It had new presenting sponsors and a new TV home, as well as a renewed focus on tradition. In keeping with that mandate, Tuesday night's Independence Day show put the twinned histories of the United States and Boston front and center, with a repertoire that paired a wide-lens view of American popular music with gentle reminders of the hope for a better world that still animates this country's best ideas and exports.

