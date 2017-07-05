Political Happy Hour: July 5, 2017
A BIZARRE TALE, EVEN BY BEACON HILL STANDARADS, from me: "Five days after Massachusetts lawmakers blew through key deadlines on the state budget and an overhaul of the marijuana legalization law, tensions between the Democratic-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate burbled into public view Wednesday night. In a cryptic statement, House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo suspended House-Senate negotiations over how to rewrite the state's voter-passed legalization law, citing stalled legislative efforts to craft a compromise on the budget.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Honest Reality
|73
|Everett aux police
|Wed
|NonWhacker
|12
|boston pops 4th of july celebration
|Wed
|kimw
|1
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Disappointed
|50
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Jul 3
|Kurtis t russell
|31
|Boston pops July 04 spectacular
|Jul 3
|Old Everettite
|1
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|Jul 3
|Kurtis t russell
|1
