Police: Hyde Park woman reports kidnap, assault, robbery by 4 men

Boston Police are investigating a reported robbery of a woman on Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park Thursday, July 6, 2017. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings Detectives are scouring a tidy four-bedroom house on Beaver Street in Hyde Park where a woman told police four men broke in through a window early this morning and held her hostage at gunpoint while ransacking the property.

