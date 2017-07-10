Police: Boston airport crash injures 10 pedestrians
Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act. A police official said the crash is believed to be a case of "operator error" in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
