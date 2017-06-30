Our Opinion: Western Mass. still wait...

Our Opinion: Western Mass. still waiting on Supreme Judicial Court nominee

Scott L. Kafker, Governor Baker's choice to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Judicial Court, is an experienced and well-regarded judge who seems assured of confirmation. That doesn't however, ease the disappointment of the Berkshires and Western Massachusetts, which are again shut out of an SJC pick.

