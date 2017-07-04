Old Ironsides fires off a booming 21-gun salute to the Fourth of July

As people plugged their ears and hoisted kids on shoulders to get a better view, the USS Constitution's crew fired cannons on Tuesday as a part of a 21-gun salute. The salute began precisely at noon, and at the sound of the first cannon from Old Ironsides, visitors at the Charlestown Navy Yard looked up from their maps and raced to try to get a good view.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.