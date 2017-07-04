Old Ironsides fires off a booming 21-...

Old Ironsides fires off a booming 21-gun salute to the Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

As people plugged their ears and hoisted kids on shoulders to get a better view, the USS Constitution's crew fired cannons on Tuesday as a part of a 21-gun salute. The salute began precisely at noon, and at the sound of the first cannon from Old Ironsides, visitors at the Charlestown Navy Yard looked up from their maps and raced to try to get a good view.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08) 14 hr Disappointed 50
Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08) Mon Kurtis t russell 31
Everett aux police Mon Kurtis t russell 10
Boston pops July 04 spectacular Mon Old Everettite 1
Pizza delivery lawsuit? Mon Kurtis t russell 1
TheVegasBook Jul 1 Al Campanas 1
Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes Jun 30 TappedOut 13
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 282,246,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC