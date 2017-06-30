Nine Things to Do Today
Happy Independence Day! The island is buzzing with plenty of holiday-related activity and more. Here's a quick look at nine events happening today and this evening you might want to check out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer & Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Disappointed
|50
|Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|31
|Everett aux police
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|10
|Boston pops July 04 spectacular
|Mon
|Old Everettite
|1
|Pizza delivery lawsuit?
|Mon
|Kurtis t russell
|1
|TheVegasBook
|Jul 1
|Al Campanas
|1
|Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes
|Jun 30
|TappedOut
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC