Mayor Walsh is leaving his mark on Ci...

Mayor Walsh is leaving his mark on City Hall Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

There are certain challenges that all big-city mayors face: fixing struggling schools, luring high-paying jobs to town, battling a deadly drug epidemic. But leading the city of Boston brings with it a challenge all its own: figuring out what to do with City Hall, a cement colossus on a red brick expanse that could fill six football fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened in Everett square tonight 2 hr Old Everettite 1
Everett aux police 4 hr security 13
Looking for: 5 hr jman 2
Pizza delivery lawsuit? 8 hr GyppedEveryTime 2
Poll Should Harold Mayo be appointed Drug Czar by Ma... (Aug '10) 19 hr Honest Reality 73
boston pops 4th of july celebration Wed kimw 1
News Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08) Jul 4 Disappointed 50
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,015 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC