Man charged with fatal stabbing in Dorchester

Stephen White, 61, is scheduled for arraignment in Dorchester Municipal Court today on charges he fatally stabbed an acquaintance in the area of Columbia Road and Intervale Street, the Suffolk County Districct Attorney's office reports. More details after his arraignment.

