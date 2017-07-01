Man arrested for shooting at police in Mattapan
A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly shot at Boston police officers as they pursued a man driving a scooter without a helmet in Mattapan early Saturday morning. Kristopher Jordan, 30, was charged with multiple offenses, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Boston police said in a press release.
