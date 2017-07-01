Man arrested for shooting at police i...

Man arrested for shooting at police in Mattapan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly shot at Boston police officers as they pursued a man driving a scooter without a helmet in Mattapan early Saturday morning. Kristopher Jordan, 30, was charged with multiple offenses, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Boston police said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett aux police 3 hr security 5
Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08) 22 hr Camille from everett 30
TheVegasBook Sat Al Campanas 1
Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes Fri TappedOut 13
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) Thu Right face 29
Mayoral Raise Jun 29 Top of heap 70
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC