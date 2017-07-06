Greater Boston author readings July 9-15

Greater Boston author readings July 9-15

Laura Harrington reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd. ... Michelle Hoover and Kelly J. Ford read 7 p.m. at Papercuts J.P., 5 Green St., Boston ... Matthew Klam in conversation with Curtis Sittenfeld at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Adrienne Raphel and Daniel Poppick read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Anna Solomon and Jane Roper read at 7:30 p.m. at Melrose Public Library 69 W. Emerson St., Melrose Margot Livesey reads at 12 p.m. Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd. ... Jonny Sun reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St. ... Curtis Armstrong reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Anna Solomon and Michelle Hoover read at 6:30 p.m. at Stellina Restaurant, 47 Main St., Watertown ... Daryl Gregory reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Akhil Sharma and Bill Roorbach read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Michele R. McPhee reads at 1 p.m. at Book Ends, 559 ... (more)

