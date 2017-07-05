Four people arrested with heroin and fentanyl in Jamaica Plain drug bust
Boston police arrested four people and seized significant amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cash in a Jamaica Plain drug bust Saturday, the department said in a post on its official website. Officers from the department's City Wide Drug Control Unit executing a search warrant found more than 400 grams of heroin, 250 grams of fentanyl and $4,945, according to the posting.
