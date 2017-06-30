First responders rush to Roxbury car crash, find a man stabbed
NBC Boston reports a man was found stabbed around 12:40 a.m. at Blue Hill Avenue and Edgewood Street. Southiescanner reports he was in car and had wounds in his neck and chest.
