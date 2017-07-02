Fireworks injury followed safety warnings
Aaron Jones, 42, said he was one of several residents who gave aid to a teenager injured when a firework exploded in Mattapan in Saturday afternoon. The victim, believed to be in his late teens, was injured when the firework exploded near 54 Woodbole Ave. at about 3 p.m, according to Boston police.
