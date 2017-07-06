Despite drop in crime, some Boston neighborhoods still feel besieged

In the South End, 52-year-old John Chambers is as comfortable walking through Villa Victoria, a housing project once plagued by gang violence, as he is at Flour, a neighborhood bakery serving brioche au chocolat and croissants. On a spring morning near Jamaica Pond, where certain streets were once forbidding, 41-year-old realtor Holly Edes strolled with Zoe, an ornery Terrier mix rescue dog whose temper seemed to be the only threat to passing joggers and bikers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.