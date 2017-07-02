Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff This is how the city manages traffic lights - but not for much longer

The cars had begun stacking up at North Washington and Causeway streets, so Wilson Aleman knew he would have to make some tweaks near Government Center. Maybe take a second off the red-light timer here? Or add a few at the light at the ramp off Route 1A near New Chardon Street, where traffic arrives from East Boston? "You have to balance it," said Aleman, a senior traffic engineer at Boston's Traffic Management Center, during a recent Wednesday rush hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.