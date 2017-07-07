Clippership Wharf Sells Half of Its Phase One Pre-Construction Units
Lendlease's Clippership Wharf, that was in the planning stages for nearly two decades, is shaping up to be one of the neighborhood's most anticipated waterfront developments. Following the success of the Eddy, Clippership's Phase I building known as Slip65 is selling like hotcakes.
