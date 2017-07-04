Citizenship instructors get tips on h...

Citizenship instructors get tips on how to teach

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Jane Leary Levesque stood up, fist in the air, showing her classmates the best way to remember the First Amendment. said to a room full of citizenship instructors who were, on this day, students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett aux police 3 hr Mr Pizza 11
News Convict sues Ayer police (Jun '08) 19 hr Disappointed 50
Dempseys Everett Sq (Dec '08) Mon Kurtis t russell 31
Boston pops July 04 spectacular Mon Old Everettite 1
Pizza delivery lawsuit? Mon Kurtis t russell 1
TheVegasBook Jul 1 Al Campanas 1
Airplanes over Everett every 5 minutes Jun 30 TappedOut 13
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC